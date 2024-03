Tatum (ankle) is good to go for Saturday's game against the Bulls, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Tatum is set to return from a one-game absence resulting from a pinched nerve in his right ankle. The Celtics will be without Jrue Holiday (shoulder), Jaylen Brown (ankle) and Kristaps Porzingis (hamstring), so Tatum could be in line for a bigger load on offense than usual. Barring any setbacks, look for the MVP candidate to see his usual minutes.