Walsh is doubtful to return to Wednesday's preseason game against the Grizzlies due to left adductor tightness., Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

Considering it's a meaningless exhibition, Boston likely won't rush Walsh back into the contest. If he doesn't return, Walsh will end with two points (1-1 FG), three rebounds and an assist over eight minutes. His absence could mean more minutes for Baylor Scheierman or Josh Minott.

