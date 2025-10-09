Celtics' Jordan Walsh: Battling adductor issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Walsh is doubtful to return to Wednesday's preseason game against the Grizzlies due to left adductor tightness., Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.
Considering it's a meaningless exhibition, Boston likely won't rush Walsh back into the contest. If he doesn't return, Walsh will end with two points (1-1 FG), three rebounds and an assist over eight minutes. His absence could mean more minutes for Baylor Scheierman or Josh Minott.
