Walsh recorded four points (2-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and three steals over 18 minutes during Monday's 134-99 victory over the Bulls.

Walsh struggled offensively but made an impact on the defensive end, matching his career high with three steals. The 22-year-old forward has started each of Boston's first three games this season, though his modest offensive role and limited playing time restrict his fantasy upside. Walsh remains a deeper-league option for managers seeking defensive contributions.