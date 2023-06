Walsh was selected by the Kings with the 38th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft and subsequently traded to the Celtics in exchange for Colby Jones.

Walsh spent just one season in the collegiate ranks and averaged 7.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 24.4 minutes per game at Arkansas. The 19-year-old is an athletic defender with plenty of length, but he could require some time to develop before he sees consistent minutes at the professional level.