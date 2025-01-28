Kornet will start in Monday's matchup against the Rockets, John Karalis of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

The big man will receive his sixth start of the season with Al Horford coming off the bench Monday. Kornet has averaged 9.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.6 blocks, 2.0 assists and 1.4 steals in 28.4 minutes per game over his five appearances in the starting lineup thus far.