Celtics' Marcus Morris: Set to join starting five Wednesday
Morris will start at power forward for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers, Jay King of MassLive.com reports.
The Celtics are facing off against a smaller, more athletic Cavaliers starting lineup, so Morris will get the call in order to matchup up better. That pushes Al Horford over to center and sends Aron Baynes back to the bench, which likely means a few less minutes overall for him. That said, Morris has been stuck in the mid-teens for minutes since returning from injury and it's unclear if the Celtics are ready to significantly boost his playing time, so that's something to keep in mind
