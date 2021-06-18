Brown was traded from the Thunder to the Celtics on Friday along with Al Horford and a 2023 second-round pick in exchange for Kemba Walker (knee), a 2021 first-round pick and a 2025 second-round pick, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Brown came out of nowhere to play significant minutes for Oklahoma City this season, and he's now been included in the first massive trade of the yet-to-officially-begin offseason. The 21-year-old joined the Thunder on a two-way deal in December and impressed enough to earn a four-year, $6.8 million contract in the spring. Brown finished the season in a starting role and averaged 9.7 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 24.7 minutes over the last 36 games of the year, though he figures to have a tougher path to playing time in Boston.