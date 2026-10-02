Queta has looked much improved on the offensive end to open camp, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Coach Joe Mazzulla has been impressed by the strides that the big man has taken over the summer, noting that Queta has looked comfortable on the offensive end. "Just making plays. Whether he's in the seam, catching it in the paint versus a small, or just when he has the ball in his hands, something happening and not just getting rid of it because we want something else to go to," said Mazzulla. "So I think just the comfort level of when he has the ball in his hands, making the right play. That's something that I've seen him work on, something we worked on together in Portugal, and something that he's been confident in." Queta has a major opportunity in front of him, as he's in a battle with Mitchell Robinson for the starting job at center with the 2026-27 season looming.