Pritchard (finger) has returned late in the fourth quarter of Monday's game against the Trail Blazers, Zack Cox of the Boston Herald reports.

Pritchard briefly went to the locker room to have his left finger evaluated by medical staff. It appears he had his finger taped and is back on the floor for the Celtics with less than a minute to play in the fourth quarter.

