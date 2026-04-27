Pritchard contributed 32 points (12-21 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, five assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Sunday's 128-96 win over the 76ers in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Pritchard was on fire during Game 4, drilling six three-pointers on the way to a convincing victory. Most recently, Pritchard has performed as an ample sixth man for the Celtics. He started 50 games amid various injury scenarios that plagued the team, but he seems best suited as a spark plug with the second unit off the bench. He experienced career highs in almost every major category in this sixth season and has been invaluable to the team as they strive to bring another title back to Boston.