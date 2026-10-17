Pritchard (rest) is expected to play in Tuesday's game versus Detroit.

Pritchard didn't play in Friday's 125-120 preseason overtime win over Philadelphia but is on track to be on the floor when the Celtics begin the 2026-27 campaign versus the Pistons. The 2020 No. 26 overall pick is coming off his best season in 2025-26, averaging 17.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists across 32.4 minutes per contest in 79 regular-season games, including 50 starts. With Jaylen Brown now in Philadelphia, there is room for Pritchard to take over as the No. 3 offensive option behind Paul George and Jayson Tatum, giving him more than enough upside for fantasy managers.