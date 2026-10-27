Pritchard registered 28 points (10-16 FG, 7-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, four assists and two steals across 22 minutes during Monday's 134-99 victory over the Bulls.

Pritchard caught fire from beyond the arc, connecting on seven three-pointers while leading Boston in scoring despite coming off the bench. The veteran guard was particularly effective during the third quarter, helping the Celtics pull away in a lopsided victory. Pritchard's explosive shooting ability gives him considerable fantasy upside, though his production could fluctuate depending on his playing time.