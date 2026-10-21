Pritchard finished with 17 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four rebounds and one assist in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 121-113 loss to Detroit.

Pritchard matched Derrick White for Boston's second-highest scoring total despite the former coming off the bench. The guard generated much of his offense at the charity stripe, converting seven of eight attempts while committing zero turnovers. His 28-minute workload suggests he'll remain a significant part of the Celtics' backcourt rotation, although his limited playmaking in the opener was less encouraging for fantasy managers.