Pritchard provided seven points (3-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt), 11 assists and three rebounds over 29 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's preseason win over Charlotte.

The 28-year-old guard had trouble getting his own shot to fall, but he led the Celtics in assists on the night while tying Jayson Tatum for the team lead in minutes. Pritchard posted better numbers last season than he did in 2024-25 when he won the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year award, averaging a career-best 17.0 points, 5.2 assists and 3.9 boards, along with 2.7 threes in 32.4 minutes over 79 regular-season games, and he should be the engine of the second unit once again in 2026-27.