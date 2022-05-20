Pritchard amassed 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 23 minutes during Thursday's 127-102 victory over the Heat in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Pritchard scored in double figures for a third straight game off the bench. During that stretch, the second-year point guard has averaged 14.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 23.3 minutes per game.