Hauser generated 21 points (7-13 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist across 21 minutes of Wednesday's 125-105 win over the Cavaliers.

Hauser's only attempted shots came from long distance, and he drilled over 50 percent of them. The sharpshooting forward has made 21 of his 46 three-point attempts (45.7 percent) this season, and he's played at least 21 minutes in all five contests, though his last three appearances have been with the second unit.