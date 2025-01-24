Hauser is not starting Thursday's game against the Lakers.
Hauser made a spot start in Wednesday's 117-113 overtime win over the Clippers, notching 15 points, four rebounds and a steal across 25 minutes. However, he'll return to the bench here due to Jrue Holiday (shoulder) being back in the mix. Hauser is averaging 6.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game since the beginning of January.
More News
-
Celtics' Sam Hauser: Scores 15 points in spot start•
-
Celtics' Sam Hauser: Will start Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Sam Hauser: Notches 11 points in blowout•
-
Celtics' Sam Hauser: Leader off bench in victory•
-
Celtics' Sam Hauser: Retreats to bench Sunday•
-
Celtics' Sam Hauser: Provides spark offensively in start•