Hauser contributed 19 points (7-12 FG, 5-10 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and one steal over 39 minutes during Friday's 130-126 double-overtime win over the Nets.

The Hauser hot streak stays intact after another sharpshooting performance. He's now up to 46 made threes in the month of Jan. on 95 attempts. Hauser is hitting threes at a 48.4-percent clip this month leading to a deserved uptick in playing time. He saw a season-high 39 minutes of playing time in Boston's thrilling double-overtime victory.