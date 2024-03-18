Hauser won't return to Sunday's game against the Wizards due to a left ankle sprain, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

Hauser appeared to roll his ankle near the sideline early in the third quarter before heading to the locker room and ultimately being ruled out for the remainder of the game. Hauser was lighting it up before his departure, posting a career-high 30 points and knocking down 10 three-pointers on just 13 attempts. The 26-year-old pro becomes just the sixth player this season to make 10-plus threes in a single game. The Celtics play the second half of a back-to-back set Monday, making it likely for Hauser to miss at least one game.