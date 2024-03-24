Tillman is questionable Monday against Atlanta due to left knee swelling, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.
Left knee issues have plagued Tillman throughout this season, so a resurfacing of the injury designation is notable. He logged just 11 minutes in Saturday's win over Chicago after averaging 18.5 minutes across six prior appearances, so his status for Monday's game is very murky.
