Brown posted 21 points (8-22 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and two assists across 39 minutes in Thursday's loss against the Squadron.

Brown has proven he can produce at this level and the numbers back him up, as he's scored at least 15 points in all but one game while reaching the 20-point mark thrice in his six appearances. The efficiency has been an issue, though, as he's also shot under 40 percent from the field in three of those outings.