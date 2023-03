Silva totaled 16 points (4-8 FG, 4-5 FT), 13 rebounds and three blocks in 31 minutes during Saturday's 137-116 win over Delaware.

Silva bounced back from back-to-back single-digit outings by recording an efficient 16 points Saturday. He also grabbed a team-high 13 boards en route to his 12th double-double and blocked at least three shots for the 11th time this season.