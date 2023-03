Silva produced 16 points (6-13 FG, 2-3 FT), 16 rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block in 33 minutes during Saturday's 115-100 win over Greensboro.

Silva registered his third double-double over his past four games and dished out his most assists since Jan. 22. The big man also recorded at least one tally in each defensive category for a third consecutive contest and has totaled eight blocks and seven steals during that stretch.