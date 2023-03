Silva recorded 33 points (13-17 FG, 4-7 FT), 15 rebounds, three steals, three blocks and one assist in 33 minutes during Thursday's 120-117 win over the Greensboro Swarm.

Silva scored a season-high 33 points and grabbed a team-high 15 rebounds en route to his 11th double-double. He also recorded at least three steals and three blocks in the same game for the second time this season.