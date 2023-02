Silva produced 23 points (6-11 FG, 7-7 FT), 18 rebounds, four assists and four blocks in 35 minutes during Friday's 119-107 win over the Birmingham Squadron.

Silva scored at least 20 points for a second straight game and grabbed a season-high 18 rebounds en route to his 10th double-double of the campaign. He also tied his season high with four blocks, a mark he's reached two other times.