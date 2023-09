The Hawks waived Silva on Wednesday, Kevin Chouinard of Hawks.com reports.

Silva has been released from his Exhibit 10 deal, which allows Atlanta to retain his G League rights. Last season for the College Park Skyhawks of the G League, Silva averaged 14.8 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.4 blocks in 25.6 minutes across 22 appearances.