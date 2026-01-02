Bogdanovic (hamstring) won't return during the Clippers' current homestand and is without a timetable for a return ahead of the team's three-game road trip that begins against New York on Wednesday, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.

Bogdanovic is set to miss his third straight game Thursday against Utah and is expected to miss a minimum of two more games after that due to a left hamstring injury. With the veteran guard sidelined, Kobe Sanders and Jordan Miller are candidates to see an uptick in playing time.