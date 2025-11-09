Clippers' Bradley Beal: Returns Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Beal (hip) returned to Saturday's game against the Suns at the start of the second half, per the broadcast.
Beal exited the game with 6:07 remaining in the second quarter due to left hip soreness. However, the veteran guard appears good to go for the remainder of the contest.
More News
-
Clippers' Bradley Beal: Questionable to return Saturday•
-
Clippers' Bradley Beal: Can't find shooting touch Thursday•
-
Clippers' Bradley Beal: Will have restrictions once again•
-
Clippers' Bradley Beal: Available vs. Phoenix•
-
Clippers' Bradley Beal: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Bradley Beal: Could sit Tuesday•