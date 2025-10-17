default-cbs-image
Beal (knee) said Thursday that he's unsure if he will play in Friday's preseason finale against the Warriors, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Beal said the decision will be up to the coaching staff. The guard continues to work his way back from a knee issue and has missed the entire preseason so far, but Beal said he's hopeful of being ready in time for Opening Night.

