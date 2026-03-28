Clippers' Darius Garland: Will return Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Garland (lower leg) will start the second half of Friday's game against the Pacers, Lauren Rosen of FanDuel Sports Network SoCal reports.
Garland exited to the locker room late in the second quarter after appearing to step on a camera operator's foot. However, the 26-year-old point guard has been cleared to return for the second half.
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