Collins notched 14 points (6-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 129-108 loss to Utah.

Going against his former team, Collins trailed only James Harden and Kawhi Leonard in minutes played for LA. Twelve of those came in the final frame with the game out of reach. Nonetheless, it was a positive showing overall. Collins hit the boards well and sank one of two tries from deep. He also showcased defensive upside with three stocks, which could afford him more opportunity going forward.