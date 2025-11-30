Collins supplied 21 points (9-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and three blocks in 36 minutes during Saturday's 114-110 loss to Dallas.

Collins missed only one shot in the narrow loss and contributed his best total of the season. Although his role was unclear earlier in the season, he's synced up well with Ivica Zubac in the frontcourt, providing size and adept defense to an interior that no longer needs extensive baseline work from Kawhi Leonard.