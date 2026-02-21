default-cbs-image
Collins (head) is listed as questionable to return after exiting Friday's game against the Lakers in the second quarter, per Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com.

Collins went up for a lob and hit his head on the floor after being fouled. If he is unable to return, Nicolas Batum and Kobe Sanders are expected to see increased minutes.

