Clippers' John Collins: Questionable to return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Collins (head) is listed as questionable to return after exiting Friday's game against the Lakers in the second quarter, per Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com.
Collins went up for a lob and hit his head on the floor after being fouled. If he is unable to return, Nicolas Batum and Kobe Sanders are expected to see increased minutes.
