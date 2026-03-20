Clippers' John Collins: Solid outing despite loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Collins logged 18 points (7-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-3 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one steal in 28 minutes during Thursday's 105-99 loss to the Pelicans.
Collins enjoyed a bigger role on offense due to the absence of Kawhi Leonard (ankle), and the veteran stepped up while ending just two rebounds shy of a double-double. Collins missed seven games in early March due to a neck strain but has looked good since returning to the hardwood, averaging 14.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game in four appearances (three starts).
More News
-
Clippers' John Collins: Strong line in loss•
-
Clippers' John Collins: Sniffs double-double in loss•
-
Clippers' John Collins: Slated to start Monday•
-
Clippers' John Collins: Plays 20 minutes in return•
-
Clippers' John Collins: Not starting in return•
-
Clippers' John Collins: Not listed on injury report•