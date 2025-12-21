Collins chipped in 17 points (7-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two steals across 32 minutes during Saturday's 103-88 victory over the Lakers.

Ivica Zubac showed significant signs of injury before finally exiting the game, and Collins was exceptional in holding down the frontcourt in his absence. Although the team has Brook Lopez available to step in, Collins has begun to show much consistency after suffering through a tough scoring slump in mid-November. Collins was brought in to help Zubac in the interior, but the veteran has plenty of experience holding down the five by himself. Zubac's potential absence could give him an opportunity to replicate some of his old magic from his days with Atlanta and Utah.