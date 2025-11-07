Collins logged 13 points (5-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-3 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 23 minutes during Thursday's 115-102 loss to Phoenix.

Collins was a definite bright spot off the bench for the Clippers, posting an efficient scoring line while also contributing on the defensive end. He's now scored in double figures in four straight matchups, knocking down 52.5 percent of his tries from the field during that stretch. Collins continues to be deployed as a reserve while Derrick Jones maintains hold of a spot in the starting lineup.