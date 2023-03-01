Leonard racked up 23 points (7-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal over 39 minutes during Tuesday's 108-101 loss to Minnesota.

Leonard came back to earth a bit in the victory, but his recent tear of production has been impressive. He enjoyed his best game of the season against the Kings last week and followed up with 33 points against the Nuggets Monday night. The Clippers will be a force to be reckoned with if Leonard and Paul George can stay healthy, and the addition of Russell Westbrook provides the duo with a viable third scoring option to take some pressure off.