Morris supplied 13 points (5-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and five assists in 34 minutes during Sunday's 105-90 loss to Golden State.

Morris logged his third-consecutive start in Sunday's loss. With Nicolas Batum unavailable, the Clippers have toyed with various combinations in the frontcourt, but Marris figures to be the top man unless the Clippers go undersized against particular opponents.