Morris won't play in Monday's contest against the Pelicans due to rest, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Returning from a prolonged absence due to a knee injury, Morris will ultimately rest during Monday's game, as the forward has played in the past three matchups averaging 29.3 minutes. Thus, expected Morris to be ready and available for the Clippers' next game versus the Kings on Wednesday. With Nicolas Batum (health and safety protocols) also out Monday, Terance Mann and Justise Winslow are candidates to see increased run.