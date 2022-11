Morris accumulated 21 points (8-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 109-101 win over Houston.

Morris flirted with a double-double Sunday against the Pelicans, and he was able to bring one home Wednesday evening, marking his first of the 2022-23 campaign. He scored over half of his points from beyond the arc, knocking down a season-high four triples following a tough 1-for-7 performance from deep Monday against Houston.