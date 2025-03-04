Powell (hamstring) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Phoenix, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Powell made his comeback from a five-game absence streak due to a left knee injury during Sunday's loss to the Lakers, though he sustained a right hamstring strain after playing only eight minutes and did not return. Bogdan Bogdanovic and Amir Coffey will likely see a bump in minutes due to Powell being sidelined. His next chance to play will come Wednesday against Detroit.