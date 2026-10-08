Powell recorded 14 points (3-4 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), one assist and one steal in 14 minutes during Wednesday's 124-117 preseason victory over Phoenix.

Powell made an immediate impact in his first preseason appearance with Chicago, connecting on three triples while requiring just four field-goal attempts. The veteran wing appears poised to provide the Bulls with an established perimeter scoring threat alongside Josh Giddey, though his offensive role will become clearer as the preseason progresses.