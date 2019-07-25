Clippers' Paul George: No timeline for return
George said Wednesday that there's "no set date" for him to make his Clippers debut while he recovers from offseason surgeries on both shoulders, Ben Golliver of The Washington Post reports.
Though he turned in the best season of his career in 2018-19, George faded down the stretch while playing through a sore right shoulder. Shortly after the Thunder were eliminated from the playoffs in late April, George underwent a procedure to repair a partially torn tendon in the rotator cuff of his right shoulder, then went under the knife again a month later to repair the labrum in his left shoulder. The pair of surgeries didn't deter the Clippers from swooping in to acquire George earlier this month, even with the knowledge that his availability for the start of the regular season could be in question. Further clarity on where exactly George stands in his recovery may not come until the Clippers hold training camp, but the potential of him missing multiple games early in the season could make the forward one of the riskier first- or second-round selections in fantasy drafts.
