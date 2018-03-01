Corey Brewer: Likely to sign with Thunder

Brewer will likely sign with the Thunder once he clears waivers, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Brewer was bought out by the Lakers on Wednesday and will now be subject to waivers, which he's expected to clear by Friday. If all goes as planned, Brewer is favoring a deal with the Thunder, though that won't be official until later this week. Brewer averaged just 12.9 minutes across 54 games with the Lakers and despite the change of scenery, he's unlikely to find much more playing time with a playoff contender. Continue to avoid Brewer for fantasy purposes until he proves worthy of a roster spot.