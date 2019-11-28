Mathias poured in 30 points (11-15 FG, 8-10 3PT) and contributed nine rebounds, five assists and three steals in a victory over Sioux Falls on Wednesday.

Mathias was red-hot in the win, drilling eight of his 10 attempts from beyond the arc. The rookie entered the contest having made only 33.3 percent of his three-point tries on the season, so it remains to be seen whether Wednesday's performance was a turning point or an aberration. Mathias was a solid three-point shooter in his four-year stint at Purdue, knocking down 41.9 percent of his attempts from deep.