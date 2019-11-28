Dakota Mathias: Drops 30 points in win
Mathias poured in 30 points (11-15 FG, 8-10 3PT) and contributed nine rebounds, five assists and three steals in a victory over Sioux Falls on Wednesday.
Mathias was red-hot in the win, drilling eight of his 10 attempts from beyond the arc. The rookie entered the contest having made only 33.3 percent of his three-point tries on the season, so it remains to be seen whether Wednesday's performance was a turning point or an aberration. Mathias was a solid three-point shooter in his four-year stint at Purdue, knocking down 41.9 percent of his attempts from deep.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.