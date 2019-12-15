Mathias scored 25 points (7-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT) in a G League loss to Memphis on Saturday.

Mathias rebounded from a subpar performance Friday to post his third game of 23-plus points in his last four contests. The undrafted rookie leads Texas with per-game averages of 19.1 points and 3.6 three-pointers this season.