The Kings waived Burton on Tuesday, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.

Burton's 10-day contract was set to expire later this week, but the Kings elected to cut him loose prematurely to open a spot on the 15-man roster for Kessler Edwards, whom Sacramento acquired in a trade from Brooklyn on Tuesday. The 28-year-old Burton is expected to clear waivers and rejoin Sacramento's G League affiliate, the Stockton Kings. During his time with the NBA team, Burton appeared in two games and logged zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) in six minutes of court time.