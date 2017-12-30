Derrick Williams: Headed overseas

Williams has signed a contract to play with the Tianjin Gold Lions of the Chinese Basketball Association, Don McCormack of AmicoHoops.net reports.

After an eight year career with five teams in the NBA, Williams will take his talents to China. The No. 2 pick in the 2011 draft averaged 8.9 points and 4.0 rebounds across 20.8 minutes throughout his career.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories