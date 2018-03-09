Lakers' Derrick Williams: Will sign with Lakers

Williams will sign a 10-day contract with the Lakers on Friday, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.

Williams is still only 26 years old, and it's entirely possible for him to play well enough for the Lakers to ultimately retain his rights for the remainder of the season. However, when it comes to adding him as a late-season flyer, it's probably best to wait and see how he performs before adding him off the waiver wire. This is especially true with Julius Randle and Kyle Kuzma fully healthy.