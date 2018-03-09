Lakers' Derrick Williams: Will sign with Lakers
Williams will sign a 10-day contract with the Lakers on Friday, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.
Williams is still only 26 years old, and it's entirely possible for him to play well enough for the Lakers to ultimately retain his rights for the remainder of the season. However, when it comes to adding him as a late-season flyer, it's probably best to wait and see how he performs before adding him off the waiver wire. This is especially true with Julius Randle and Kyle Kuzma fully healthy.
More News
-
Derrick Williams: Headed overseas•
-
Cavaliers' Derrick Williams: Will play Saturday vs. Clippers•
-
Cavaliers' Derrick Williams: Expected to play Saturday vs. Clippers•
-
Cavaliers' Derrick Williams: Out Thursday with quad contusion•
-
Cavaliers' Derrick Williams: Supplies 13 points in 21 minutes•
-
Cavaliers' Derrick Williams: Scores 13 off bench in loss•
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...