Derrick Williams: Heading overseas

Williams has agreed to join Bayern Munich, Emiliano Carchia of Sportando.com reports.

Williams only played two NBA games last year for the Lakers, totaling two points and one rebound in nine minutes. He's seen his playing time fall each season since his second year in the league, and things have ultimately reached a breaking point with him signing overseas. It's still possible he attempts an NBA comeback considering he's entering his age 27 season.

